Fans Praise Flacco as Browns' Win vs. Lawrence, Jaguars Impacts NFL Playoff Picture

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Joe Flacco wasn't a perfect solution to the Cleveland Browns' quarterback crisis, but he might be good enough to maintain the franchise's playoff aspirations.

The Browns earned a 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars thanks to Flacco's 311 passing yards and three touchdowns. They improve to 8-5 with the victory and continue to occupy the first wild-card spot in the AFC.

Cleveland wasn't moving the ball at will, with Corey Bojorquez called upon for eight punts. But on more than one occasion, Flacco spotted a soft spot in the secondary for a big gain.

The 38-year-old exceeded expectations, and his team may be feeling a little better about utilizing him as a stopgap for the rest of the season.

This was not the week to be going up against Browns tight end David Njoku in fantasy football leagues. He hauled in six receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

For Jacksonville, the loss was at least canceled out by defeats for the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Jags retain a one-game lead for first place in the AFC South.

Perhaps Flacco simply had the hot hand and it wasn't Jacksonville's day. But his big performance comes a week after Jake Browning had 354 passing yards against the Jaguars defense. Before that, C.J. Stroud went for 304 yards and two scores through the air as the Houston Texans fell just short in Week 12.

This is a worrying sign looking ahead.

Trevor Lawrence's three interceptions and four sacks will also leave some wondering whether starting him was the right call after he recovered unexpectedly quickly from a high ankle sprain.