    Fans Praise Flacco as Browns' Win vs. Lawrence, Jaguars Impacts NFL Playoff Picture

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 10, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns and David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Joe Flacco wasn't a perfect solution to the Cleveland Browns' quarterback crisis, but he might be good enough to maintain the franchise's playoff aspirations.

    The Browns earned a 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars thanks to Flacco's 311 passing yards and three touchdowns. They improve to 8-5 with the victory and continue to occupy the first wild-card spot in the AFC.

    Cleveland wasn't moving the ball at will, with Corey Bojorquez called upon for eight punts. But on more than one occasion, Flacco spotted a soft spot in the secondary for a big gain.

    The 38-year-old exceeded expectations, and his team may be feeling a little better about utilizing him as a stopgap for the rest of the season.

    DollarDog Nick @DollarDogNick

    Kevin Stefanski when Joe Flacco gets back to the sideline <a href="https://t.co/IvGaHnkUOy">pic.twitter.com/IvGaHnkUOy</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Joe Flacco is 9/12 for 182 yds, 3 TDs, and a 156.3 passer rating vs the blitz today. Professional quarterback.

    Roman @r1960b

    Is it just me or does Joe Flacco know this offense better in 2 weeks than Watson did in a year and a half?

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    A win today for Joe Flacco would mean that Kevin Stefanski's Browns will have won with four different QBs. Only 7 teams since 1950 have had four quarterbacks win a game in a season.

    Nick Karns @karnsies817

    Joe Flacco is the Browns first quarterback to throw for 300 yards this year.<br><br>Joe Flacco is the Browns first quarterback to throw 3TDs in a game this year. <br><br>HE STILL GOT IT <a href="https://t.co/Pgsapez8vf">pic.twitter.com/Pgsapez8vf</a>

    Tej Seth @tejfbanalytics

    the chance of joe flacco having another super bowl run where he blacks out but this time leads the browns through the AFC is increasing by the week

    This was not the week to be going up against Browns tight end David Njoku in fantasy football leagues. He hauled in six receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

    NFL @NFL

    Joe Flacco to David Njoku for the 34-yard touchdown!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsCLE</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa">https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa</a> <a href="https://t.co/lnKzJ3ojBL">pic.twitter.com/lnKzJ3ojBL</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Flacco to Njoku again! Their second 30+ yard TD of the day<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsCLE</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/pWMED8S30C">https://t.co/pWMED8S30C</a> <a href="https://t.co/Up1RsLu81S">pic.twitter.com/Up1RsLu81S</a>

    John @JohnHillbery

    Joe Flacco to David Njoku be like <a href="https://t.co/UDjC3RVuLO">pic.twitter.com/UDjC3RVuLO</a>

    Sleeper @SleeperHQ

    Me after watching Flacco and Njoku turn into prime Brady and Gronk when they play me: <a href="https://t.co/8MbhtMFR0m">pic.twitter.com/8MbhtMFR0m</a>

    Fantasy Footballers @TheFFBallers

    Everyone who stuck with David Njoku<a href="https://t.co/dLpRMHiqHg">pic.twitter.com/dLpRMHiqHg</a>

    NFL Fantasy Football @NFLFantasy

    Everyone who benched David Njoku: <a href="https://t.co/lq79oxETk8">pic.twitter.com/lq79oxETk8</a>

    For Jacksonville, the loss was at least canceled out by defeats for the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Jags retain a one-game lead for first place in the AFC South.

    Perhaps Flacco simply had the hot hand and it wasn't Jacksonville's day. But his big performance comes a week after Jake Browning had 354 passing yards against the Jaguars defense. Before that, C.J. Stroud went for 304 yards and two scores through the air as the Houston Texans fell just short in Week 12.

    This is a worrying sign looking ahead.

    Doug Farrar ✍ @NFL_DougFarrar

    The Jaguars' defense through Week 12 vs. the Jaguars' defense in the last two weeks <a href="https://t.co/kuXOtJJ303">pic.twitter.com/kuXOtJJ303</a>

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    The Jags have MAJOR issues on defense.

    Jordan de Lugo @jordandelugo

    Jags are fraudulent on defense. <br><br>Offenses can spam the same stuff all day.

    Jamal St. Cyr @JStCyrTV

    The Browns are a good team.<br><br>Jaguars offense seems a step off.<br><br>Jags Defense is getting sliced up for the 2nd straight week. <a href="https://t.co/bMaiEGKcbv">pic.twitter.com/bMaiEGKcbv</a>

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    The Jaguars' pass defense is genuinely atrocious

    Andrew Gibson @1010XLAG

    Joe Flacco, who was watching NFL Sunday Ticket 3 weeks ago, has thrown for 300+ on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a> defense…

    John Shipley @_John_Shipley

    Nightmare two weeks for Jaguars defense <a href="https://t.co/EEZGLEx3D6">https://t.co/EEZGLEx3D6</a>

    Trevor Lawrence's three interceptions and four sacks will also leave some wondering whether starting him was the right call after he recovered unexpectedly quickly from a high ankle sprain.

    Between the state of their defense and Lawrence's ankle, a sense of panic may be growing with the Jaguars.