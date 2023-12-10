Lakers' Ham Compares LeBron James, Anthony Davis to NFL Legends Tom Brady, Ray Lewis

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham isn't shying away from heaping high praise on LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

"If Bron is our Tom Brady on offense, Anthony Davis is our Ray Lewis. He anchors our defense, he plays middle linebacker, he communicates, he does all of that," Ham said Saturday on NBATV following the Lakers' Play-In Tournament championship win over the Indiana Pacers.

Davis had 41 points and 20 rebounds in a monster showing, dominating inside as the Lakers earned a 123-109 victory. James added 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists on his way to winning IST MVP honors.

While the Brady comparison with James is apt, Ham might be heaping a little too hefty praise on Davis. Lewis is one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history, a generational superstar who acted as the fulcrum of one of the best defenses to ever step on a football field.

Davis has one of the NBA's highest ceilings, but he's spent much of his career injured and playing for teams out of playoff contention before arriving in Los Angeles. His potential might be of Lewis' caliber; his production doesn't quite reach those heights on a career level.