Frank Wycheck Dies at 52; Former NFL TE Earned 3 Pro Bowl Selections with Titans

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Frank Wycheck died on Saturday at the age of 52.

His family released a statement confirming as much and revealing they will work with experts for ongoing CTE research:

"At this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home and hit his head on Saturday morning," the statement read. "He was found unresponsive that afternoon."

Wycheck played collegiately at Maryland and was a sixth-round draft pick of Washington's in 1993. He played 11 years in the NFL with the first two coming in Washington and the final nine for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans.

He was at his best as a member of the Titans and made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 1998 to 2000. Those were three of his five career seasons with more than 600 receiving yards.

In his 11 seasons, he finished with 505 catches for 5,126 yards and 28 touchdowns.

While Wycheck never won a Super Bowl ring, he was an important part of the 1999 Titans squad that advanced to the Super Bowl before losing to the Los Angeles Rams. He was also an integral part of one of the most famous plays in franchise history that postseason in the Music City Miracle.

Tennessee trailed by one in the final seconds of a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills when he threw the ball across the field to Kevin Dyson on a kickoff return. Dyson then returned it for a touchdown to clinch the unbelievable win for the Titans.

Wycheck will forever be a part of franchise lore because of his role in that play and on the Super Bowl team as a whole.