Downhill Skier Breezy Johnson Under Investigation by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

American downhill skier Breezy Johnson confirmed she's the subject of an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

"Out of respect for my fellow racers, I have decided not to compete until the matter is resolved," she said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Johnson added that "I am, and always have been, a clean athlete."

