Downhill Skier Breezy Johnson Under Investigation by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Downhill Skier Breezy Johnson Under Investigation by U.S. Anti-Doping AgencyDecember 10, 2023
Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images
American downhill skier Breezy Johnson confirmed she's the subject of an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
"Out of respect for my fellow racers, I have decided not to compete until the matter is resolved," she said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
Johnson added that "I am, and always have been, a clean athlete."
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
