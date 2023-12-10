X

    Downhill Skier Breezy Johnson Under Investigation by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 10, 2023

    CRANS MONTANA, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Breezy Johnson of Team United States in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill Training on February 24, 2023 in Crans Montana, Switzerland. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
    Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

    American downhill skier Breezy Johnson confirmed she's the subject of an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

    "Out of respect for my fellow racers, I have decided not to compete until the matter is resolved," she said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Breezy Johnson @_BreezyJohnson

    <a href="https://t.co/EVpwYlUPvA">pic.twitter.com/EVpwYlUPvA</a>

    Johnson added that "I am, and always have been, a clean athlete."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.