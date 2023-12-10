MLB Rumors: Yamamoto Price Tag 'Likely to Reach $300M' After Shohei Ohtani's Contract

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani's massive $700 million contract may have just upped the price for another Japanese superstar.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the race for Yoshinobu Yamamoto will now likely blow past the $300 million mark (including posting fees).

Yamamoto is already one of Japan's most accomplished pitchers of his generation at age 25. He's won the Japanese Triple Crown and Pacific League MVP in each of the last three seasons, flashing the type of dominant stuff that has scouts drooling.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets have long been thought to be the favorites for the rising star, who also won gold at the 2023 World Baseball Classic and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Mets owner Steve Cohen and president David Stearns met with Yamamoto last week, while Yankees brass is set to travel to Japan to meet with him Monday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were also among the teams mentioned as a potential suitor, but it's hard to see them staying in the running after lavishing $700 million on Ohtani. While the contract will have significant offsets, it's still by far the richest guarantee ever given out in North American sports.

It's possible those offsets will keep enough liquid cash in the coffers for the Dodgers to pair Ohtani with Yamamoto, but it's more likely one of the two New York teams emerges.