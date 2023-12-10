Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says NFL MVP a QB Award, Would Be Happier If Tua Tagovailoa Won

Rob Carr/Getty Images

No wide receiver has ever won the NFL MVP, and Tyreek Hill doesn't believe he's about to become the first.

In fact, it appears he doesn't even want the honor.

"It's a quarterback award," Hill told reporters. "We all know that. And if Tua won it, I'd be happy. I'd be happier if Tua won it. I feel like I've gotten everything I want. I get a chance to play the game that I love. God has blessed me with that. But obviously, winning the award would be icing on the cake. But God has blessed me with just everything I've got, with just being here in Miami. My family is enjoying life. I'm enjoying life. I'm just enjoying what every day has to offer. I couldn't ask for more."

Hill is currently listed at +1300 to win the NFL MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook, the lowest odds among all non-quarterbacks. Tua Tagovailoa is listed at +1000 and ranks sixth among quarterbacks behind Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,481) and touchdowns (12) and is second behind Keenan Allen in receptions. He's on pace to become the first receiver in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 receiving yards, the exact type of historic performance that should break the trend of quarterback MVPs.

Quarterbacks have won 10 straight NFL MVPs and 14 of the last 15. Overall, quarterbacks have won 46 MVPs; running backs are the only other position with more than one honor with 18.