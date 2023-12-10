NFL Rumors: Zach Ertz, 6 Playoff Teams Have Contract Talks but TE 'Remaining Patient'December 10, 2023
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Veteran tight end Zach Ertz has engaged in "serious conversations" with six NFL playoff contenders as he weighs his next steps, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Pelissero reported the three-time Pro Bowler "is remaining patient to find the right fit."
The Arizona Cardinals released Ertz on Nov. 30, with former Cardinals teammate JJ Watt reporting he's looking to chase a second Super Bowl title.
