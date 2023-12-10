Lakers' LeBron James Jokes If Austin Reaves or Michael Jordan Had Better 'Flu Game'December 10, 2023
Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves was brilliant in Saturday's 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers to help the Purple and Gold claim the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship.
The 25-year-old even played Saturday's game despite feeling under the weather, and LeBron James joked after the win that Reaves may have had a better flu game than Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.
"Who had the better flu game: AR or MJ," James yelled to Reaves as he conducted his postgame interview with the media, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha. "It's up for debate!"
