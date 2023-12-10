Lakers' LeBron James Jokes If Austin Reaves or Michael Jordan Had Better 'Flu Game'

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves was brilliant in Saturday's 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers to help the Purple and Gold claim the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship.

The 25-year-old even played Saturday's game despite feeling under the weather, and LeBron James joked after the win that Reaves may have had a better flu game than Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

"Who had the better flu game: AR or MJ," James yelled to Reaves as he conducted his postgame interview with the media, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha. "It's up for debate!"

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.