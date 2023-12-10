X

    Lakers' LeBron James Jokes If Austin Reaves or Michael Jordan Had Better 'Flu Game'

    Erin WalshDecember 10, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 9: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the game against the Indiana Pacers during the In-Season Tournament Championship game on December 9, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves was brilliant in Saturday's 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers to help the Purple and Gold claim the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship.

    The 25-year-old even played Saturday's game despite feeling under the weather, and LeBron James joked after the win that Reaves may have had a better flu game than Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

    "Who had the better flu game: AR or MJ," James yelled to Reaves as he conducted his postgame interview with the media, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha. "It's up for debate!"

