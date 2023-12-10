Woj: Lakers' LeBron James 'Determined to Be' Part of Las Vegas NBA Expansion Team

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James' interest in bringing an NBA team to Las Vegas as part of an ownership group remains extremely high.

In an appearance on NBA Countdown, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that the Los Angeles Lakers star is "putting in work" and "determined to be at the forefront" of the ownership group that inevitably brings an NBA franchise to Las Vegas.

"LeBron James is not just talking about being a part of an ownership group that brings the NBA to Las Vegas," Wojnarowski said. "He has been active behind the scenes and on a regular basis now in meetings with his advisors and planning about what a franchise would look like, how an organization would run and then obviously the finances."

Las Vegas has been a hotspot for professional expansion and relocation in recent years. The Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL, Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA and Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL have already established residency in the city and the Oakland Athletics of MLB have been approved for relocation in 2028.

The NBA has had a footprint in Las Vegas for a long time, with the annual Summer League taking place in the city since 2004. The new In-Season Tournament hosted its semi-finals and championship game in Vegas as well, and it appears that a franchise calling the city home in the future is inevitable.

James has made a foray into sports ownership as he has equity in the Fenway Sports Group that has ownership over the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool FC. He has been involved with the ownership group since 2021 and increased his stake earlier this year.