Lakers' LeBron James on Possible Las Vegas NBA Expansion Team: 'It Just Makes Sense'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James once again addressed why he would want to get in on owning an NBA franchise if the league expands to Las Vegas.

Speaking to reporters after Monday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets, James said "it just makes sense" from a business perspective for the league to have a team based in Vegas.

James specifically cited the success other sports leagues have had operating in the city:

"Obviously you have the Raiders here, you have the (Golden Knights) here, you have the Aces here. You got F1 coming very soon. All-Star Weekend has been a few times. You've got the NBA Summer League … I think adding an NBA franchise here would just add to the momentum that's going on in this town."

"I think it's only a matter of time, and I hope I'm part of that time," James said with a smile on his face.

