FCS Playoffs 2023: Quarterfinals Results, Semifinals Schedule and Bracket Update

The 2023 FCS Playoffs continued this weekend with eight team's vying for four coveted semi-final spots.

The top seeds took care of business while a familiar face avenged an early season loss and moved closer towards another national championship.

Here are the results of the quarterfinal round.

Friday, Saturday Quarterfinal Scores

No. 2 Montana 35, No. 7 Furman 28 (OT)

No. 1 South Dakota State 23, No. 8 Villanova 12

North Dakota State 45, No. 3 South Dakota 17

No. 5 Albany 30, No. 4 Idaho 22

Semifinal Matchups and Schedule

No. 2 Montana vs. North Dakota State (Saturday, Dec. 16, at 4:30 P.M. ET ESPN2)

No. 1 South Dakota State vs. Albany (Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:00 P.M. ET)

Full bracket available at NCAA.com.

Quarterfinal Recap

Montana 35, Furman 28 (OT)

The quarterfinal round had been a roadblock for Montana in recent history and it nearly was in 2023.

The Grizzlies lost in the quarterfinal round in three of the previous four seasons and the Paladins took them to overtime this time.

Each team scored 14 points in the first quarter and Furman took a 20-14 lead into halftime. Montana would then grab a 21-20 lead in the third quarter before both team's battled to a 28-28 tie to send the game to overtime.

The Grizzlies struck in overtime via a passing play from quarterback Clifton McDowell to Keelan White.

Furman had a chance to even the score but the tenacious Grizzlies defense shut the door, advancing Montana to the national semi-finals for the 11th time in program history.

This is the first time the Grizzlies have advanced to the semi-final round officially since 2009 and will face North Dakota State for the 11th time in program history.

South Dakota State 23, Villanova 12

The Jackrabbits are defending national champions, undefeated on the season and took care of business against a gritty Villanova team in the quarterfinal round.

Chilly temperatures greeted the two teams and certainly limited the offensive output but South Dakota State did just enough to earn the victory.

The Jackrabbits had a 10-9 at the half buck outscored the Wildcats 13-3 in the second half to secure the victory and advance to the semi-final round for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

South Dakota State will have one more home game as a result of the victory and look as formidable as anyone remaining in the playoffs. The Jackrabbits are outscoring opponents 64-12 thus far in the postseason.

North Dakota State 45, South Dakota 17

The Bison's victory was technically an upset, but that is not necessarily what it was.

North Dakota State has been the face of FCS Football since 2011, winning nine national championships since that season. While South Dakota was able to get the upper hand over the Bison 24-19 earlier in the season, the same could not be said for the quarterfinal matchup.

North Dakota took a 35-3 lead at halftime and cruised the rest of the way to earn the dominant victory.

This is the Bison's 12th appearance in the semi-finals since 2011 and they will look to earn a potential rematch against South Dakota State in the National Championship.

Before they get that chance, the Bison will have to take down Montana in the semi-finals. North Dakota State owns the all-time series 6-4 and have won the last two matchups against the Grizzlies.

Albany 30, Idaho 22

Reese Poffenbarger threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns and Brevin Easton hauled in all three scores through the air to lead Albany to a 30-22 win over Idaho.

Poffenbarger and Easton connected nine times overall for 233 yards, highlighted by touchdowns of 64, 39 and 30 yards. The final touchdown came with 4:38 remaining in the fourth quarter and put Albany up for good.

Griffin Woodell would tack on a 29-yard touchdown with 46 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach.

This is the first time Albany has ever reached the FCS quarterfinals and only the school's third tournament appearance overall.