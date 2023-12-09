Seahawks Rumors: Geno Smith Out vs. 49ers with Groin Injury; Drew Lock to Start at QB

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will be without quarterback Geno Smith on Sunday.

Smith's groin injury will prevent the veteran from playing against the San Francisco 49ers and the team will instead turn to Drew Lock at quarterback, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz previously reported that Smith will be a game-time decision for the Seahawks' Week 14 matchup.

"Smith has been very limited in practice throughout the week, but will try and play in what's become a hugely important matchup for Seattle," Schultz wrote.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that "Smith is dealing with what is roughly considered a two-week injury to his groin" but "would like to try to play through it."

Smith had been listed as questionable for the game with a groin injury. Rapoport reported that "Drew Lock is preparing to start and took most of the reps late in the week."

Smith reportedly "tweaked" his groin in practice on Thursday. He was a limited participant that day and did not participate in Friday's practice.

Smith's 2023 season hasn't been as excellent as his 2022 season, but he still gives the Seahawks the best chance to win. He has totaled 2,918 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions and has led the team to a 6-6 record.

Seattle remains in the playoff hunt in the NFC but will need to earn some crucial wins down the stretch. Losing ground on the three other 6-6 teams in the conference could ultimately be damaging to the team's playoff hopes, and playing without Smith for even a game would be a huge blow.

With or without Smith, Seattle has a tough task ahead as the Seahawks will take on the 9-3 San Francisco 49ers for the second time in three weeks.