Ryan Garcia 'Certain' He'll Fight Devin Haney in 2024: 'You Can Hold Me to It'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Ahead of Saturday night's 140-pound title fight between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis, Ryan Garcia is anticipating a matchup between himself and Haney in 2024.

He originally stated that he was "down to fight the winner" of the bout in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. A few minutes later, he set his sights on Haney and revealed he's "certain" that the two will face off in 2024.

Despite calling him out, Garcia believes that the 25-year-old will win on Saturday night.

"You gotta give the edge to Devin Haney, pure boxer," he said, according to Hans Themistode of Boxing Scene. "He just knows what he's doing in there. I like his game. I think his game is gonna be too much for Regis. I just don't think he's sharp enough to beat Devin Haney."

Garcia is coming off a recent win of his own, securing an eighth-round knockout victory over Oscar Duarte on Dec. 2 to improve his record to 24-1 (20 KOs). Ahead of his fight with Prograis, Haney owns an unblemished 30-0 record with 15 knockouts.

Garcia and Haney have a rivalry that dates back to their days in the amateurs, reportedly coming away with three wins apiece in their six total fights. They have yet to face off as professionals.

"Every fight was competitive," Haney said in May 2020 about his amateur meetings with Garcia, per Jacob Hancock of DAZN. "None of the fights were easy. Ryan's always been good, so that's why I'm not surprised at the noise he's making. The people that ask me about him, I always say that he's good. I've always said that, because I know his skillset, his crazy amateur experience, a crazy amount of national titles. I knew one day he would be big."

Before any bout with Garcia takes place, Haney will first go up against Prograis on Saturday.