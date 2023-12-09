Video: 49ers' Dre Greenlaw Fined for Body-Slam Tackle Before Dom DiSandro Incident

Video: 49ers' Dre Greenlaw Fined for Body-Slam Tackle Before Dom DiSandro IncidentDecember 9, 2023
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been fined $10,927 for body-slamming Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith in last weekend's 42-19 win at Lincoln Financial Field, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The incident occurred prior to Greenlaw's scuffle with Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
The NFL fined <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> LB Dre Greenlaw $10,927 for body-slamming <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> WR DeVonta Smith, setting off last week's sideline fracas.<br><br>Greenlaw was ejected along with Philly's head of security, Dom DiSandro, who is barred from the sideline Sunday while the league's review continues. <a href="https://t.co/2TAIwRREL1">pic.twitter.com/2TAIwRREL1</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.