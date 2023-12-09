Video: 49ers' Dre Greenlaw Fined for Body-Slam Tackle Before Dom DiSandro Incident

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been fined $10,927 for body-slamming Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith in last weekend's 42-19 win at Lincoln Financial Field, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The incident occurred prior to Greenlaw's scuffle with Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.