    Mike Trout Trade Demanded by MLB Fans After Angels Lose Shohei Ohtani to Dodgers

    Doric SamDecember 9, 2023

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the dugout ahead of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 22, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
    Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Angels are reeling from the loss of two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani after he agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, and fans are hoping to see another star player depart the franchise.

    After the announcement of Ohtani's historic 10-year, $700 million deal, the spotlight fell on three-time American League MVP Mike Trout.

    While the 32-year-old has not expressed a desire to be traded, fans are hoping to see him in a different uniform as soon as possible, and they voiced that desire on social media:

    Joe Giglio @JoeGiglioSports

    It sure feels like the time for Mike Trout to request a trade away from the Angels.

    Just_Rings @YankeesRings_27

    Mike Trout should immediately ask for a trade and give the Angels the middle finger on his way out. He won't ever win there and now they allowed Othani to walk with nothing in return. Screw being loyal to a poverty franchise. And the fans of the angels should be beyond tired. <a href="https://t.co/tGyX4wYLFl">pic.twitter.com/tGyX4wYLFl</a>

    Aidan Doc🧸 @AidanDoc_

    Now the Angels said they won't trade Mike Trout but like that has to change now you would think

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    We now call upon the Angels to do the honorable thing and trade Mike Trout to the Phillies.

    Paul Lesko @Paul_Lesko

    Live look at Mike Trout after Ohtani announcement. <a href="https://t.co/JaAOjGt07O">pic.twitter.com/JaAOjGt07O</a>

    Robert Brender @robertbrender

    And yes I think the Angels should absolutely look to trade Mike Trout right now while they might have a chance to recoup some value and reboot this thing.

    Andy MacAlpine @AndyMacalpine

    Can the Angels trade Mike Trout now?

    Deuce @IamDeuceDeuce

    If the Angels aren't trying to trade Mike Trout they are just continuing to do organizational mismanagement as they have done for about 15-20 years now. It's time

    Evan Thorpé @EThorpe_

    Mike Trout needs to hurry up and request that trade

    PabLoLo @BrandNewGuyy

    Mike Trout might as well request a trade too.

    Paul @PaulSlobo711

    Trade Mike Trout now, please

    Derek Smolenski @Dereksmo27

    I need Mike Trout to demand a trade out of Anaheim. Ohtani leaving has to be the last straw. I don't even care if it's to Philly at this point just pls get him on a playoff team

    Griff @deeptocenter

    Alright now can the Angels please just understand they need to rebuild and trade Mike Trout?<br><br>Baseball needs him on a competitive team.

    Trout signed a 12-year, $426 million contract with the Angels in 2019, so he's locked in for the foreseeable future. However, it's fair to wonder if his talents are being wasted in Los Angeles.

    An 11-time All-Star, Trout has spent his entire 13-year career with the Angels, but his success has not translated into team success. Los Angeles has made the playoffs just once during his tenure, getting swept in the ALDS in 2014. The team has yet to make it back to the postseason since then, as its 73-89 finish to the 2023 campaign extended its playoff drought to nine years.

    The Angels will be entering a new era in 2024 after Ron Washington was hired to replace Phil Nevin as manager. The 71-year-old brings a wealth of experience after experiencing success at his previous stops. He led the Texas Rangers to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011, and he helped the Atlanta Braves win a title in 2021 while he served as the team's third base coach.

    Perhaps the hiring of Washington could help change the direction of the Angels franchise and influence Trout to stick around. However, if the team continues to struggle, the calls for Trout to be sent to a contender will only grow louder.

