Klay Thompson Says He'll 'Never Lose Faith' in Warriors Despite 10-12 Start to Season

Despite their uneven start to the 2023-24 season, Klay Thompson still has belief that the Golden State Warriors can turn things around.

Speaking after Friday's 138-136 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Thompson expressed an optimistic viewpoint, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, saying: "What are we—10-12? There's 60 freaking regular-season games left. I will never, ever lose faith in this group. We've been through too many battles together. I'll never lose faith. Never. Ever. Never ever. Never lose faith."

The Warriors who are just two years removed from winning their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, find themselves in 11th place in the Western Conference, just 1.5 games out of both eighth place and the final play-in spot.

