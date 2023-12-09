Report: Eagles' Dom DiSandro Banned vs. Cowboys for Altercation with 49ers' Greenlaw

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles won't have head of security Dom DiSandro on the sideline for Sunday's marquee matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, DiSandro will be barred from the sidelines stemming in part from the incident with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who is expected to be fined, on Dec. 3.

Schefter noted DiSandro and other Eagles officials met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the league office on Friday morning, and the league is reviewing additional material to determine if further discipline is warranted.

DiSandro is able to travel with the team to Dallas and perform all of his regular duties prior to kickoff, but he won't be allowed on the sideline during the game.

The situation occurred in the third quarter of San Francisco's 42-19 victory over the Eagles. Greenlaw was assessed a 15-yard personal foul for a hard tackle of DeVonta Smith after officials whistled the play dead.

Philadelphia's sideline to exception to the play, with several players and coaches getting into it with Greenlaw. DiSandro also got in on the action when he lightly pushed Greenlaw back, which led to the 49ers linebacker extending his left arm and grazing DiSandro's nose.

Greenlaw and DiSandro were ejected from the game as a result of the incident.

NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson said in the pool report after the game that Greenlaw was disqualified for making contact with a team staffer and DiSandro was ejected for "contributing" to the escalation of the sideline altercation.

Greenlaw told reporters on Wednesday he and DiSandro exchanged apologies via intermediaries:

"We just exchanged a formal apology just between me and [Niners general manager John Lynch] and some of the same people that we do know that in the building and stuff like that. He seemed like a genuine guy. Seemed like a guy that everybody loved in the building. So, I hate that, honestly. I really hate that it even escalated and went to that."

DiSandro has worked for the Eagles since 1999. His official title with the organization is senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer and he "oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches, and executives."

The Eagles are looking to rebound after the most lopsided loss of Jalen Hurts' NFL career. They enter Sunday's game with a one game lead over the Cowboys for the top spot in the NFC East and No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoff race.