T.J. Watt Placed in Concussion Protocol by Steelers After Loss to Patriots

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday also proved costly with T.J. Watt suffering an injury early in the game.

Pittsburgh announced on Saturday that Watt has been placed in concussion protocol.

Watt briefly left the game during the Steelers' first defensive series when he appeared to take a knee to the head from Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott while making a tackle.

On the Prime Video broadcast, sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung noted Watt received medical attention on the Steelers' bench, including one doctor reaching inside his mouth to evaluate his jaw joint, but he wasn't evaluated for a concussion at that point.

Watt returned to the game for Pittsburgh's second defensive series. After a three-and-out for the Patriots, he was then evaluated for a concussion in the blue medical tent.

Doctors cleared Watt to return following the evaluation. He was on the field for 91 percent of the defensive snaps in the game, recording five combined tackles and one tackle for loss.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten told reporters Watt was checked for a concussion again on Friday at the team's facilities after he reported symptoms. NFL rules prohibit players in the concussion protocol from practicing until they are cleared.

Playing on Thursday night does give the Steelers extra rest before their next game. They will play the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 16 in a game that could have huge ramifications on the AFC wild card race.

The Steelers are 7-6 and fell out of a playoff spot after losing to the Patriots. The Colts, who will play the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) on Sunday, are 7-5 and currently own the No. 6 seed in the AFC postseason race.