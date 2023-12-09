Report: Bears Insiders Believe Matt Eberflus Has Improved Team Despite 4-8 Record

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus' job status may not be as uncertain as the team's 4-8 record would seem to indicate.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the feeling among people within the Bears organization is they have improved throughout this season and the team "has continued to play hard" for Eberflus.

Eberflus' seat figures to be very hot going into the final five games this season. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported last week the current coaching staff is expected to stick through the end of the regular season, but "everything is being evaluated."

The Bears are one loss away from securing their third consecutive season with a sub-.500 record. They do have one more win already this season than they did in Eberflus' first year when they finished 3-14.

Fowler also pointed to Fields' improved play since he returned from a thumb injury as another feather in Eberflus' cap. The third-year quarterback is completing a career-high 64.4 percent of his attempts for 1,587 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Fields has the highest touchdown rate (5.4 percent) and lowest interception rate (2.7 percent) of his career.

The Bears have won two of their last three games after a 2-7 start to the season. Their one loss during this span came against the Detroit Lions in a game that Chicago led by 12 points late in the fourth quarter.

Chicago's remaining schedule includes the Lions, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. There are at least two winnable games in there, possibly three because the Bears proved three weeks ago they can hang with Detroit.