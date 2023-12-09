Rob Gronkowski: 'No Chance' Bill Belichick Retires Despite Patriots' Struggles

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski expects Bill Belichick to remain head coach of the New England Patriots in 2024 despite the team's struggles this season.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Gronkowski said he thinks there's "no chance" Belichick retires when this season ends.

"The guy loves football," he added. "He breathes football. He eats football. He sleeps football. He yells football—let me tell you that!"

Gronkowski did add there's a possibility where Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft agree to a mutual parting of ways, but noted he "can't really see that happening."

There's been a lot of speculation about Belichick's future in New England for most of this season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in October the 71-year-old "quietly agreed to terms on a lucrative, multi-year, new contract" during the offseason.

Rapoport subsequently reported Belichick's deal runs through the 2024 season.

The bottom has fallen out for the Patriots over the past two seasons after making the playoffs in 2021. Their 10 losses through 13 games this season are the second-most by Belichick during his tenure in New England (5-11 in 2000).

New England's defense continues to play hard for Belichick, despite the struggles on the offensive side of the ball. The unit ranks eighth in yards allowed and 14th in points allowed per game. They've allowed a total of 44 points in the past four games, but the team is 1-3 because the offense has scored 34 points during that span.