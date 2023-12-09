Jordan Spieth Denies Alliance with Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay amid PGA-LIV Talks

Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Jordan Spieth has denied a report that he's part of an alliance with Tiger Woods and Patrick Cantlay fighting to protect the interests of the top golfers in the world amid the ongoing talks between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to finalize the framework of their merger.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Spieth said there is "no truth" to the report of the three-person alliance.

"It's been very collective since I've jumped on," he said. "It's not even a thing. We're looking for the best outcome for the players as a whole, and it's six persons [as player directors]."

Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenberg reported on Thursday that Cantlay used anger from the players "being blindsided" by the agreed-upon merger to "seize control" in negotiations on behalf of the golfers and getting an extra seat on the policy board that went to Woods.

Independent directors only have five seats on the board. Rosenberg also noted Spieth replaced Rory McIlroy, who cited personal and professional commitments when he resigned from the policy board last month.

"McIlroy was replaced by Jordan Spieth," Rosenberg wrote. "So effectively, the Policy Board went from one player advocating for stars—Cantlay—to three: Cantlay, Woods and Spieth."

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf announced an agreement to merge into one single entity that would end any pending litigation between the parties and receive funding from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Soon after the agreement was announced, the United States Justice Department opened an investigation into the situation. The investigation has forced one key change from the original agreement that prevented the two sides from poaching each other's players.

The change became notable this week when Jon Rahm left the PGA Tour to sign with LIV on a deal worth at least $500 million.

LIV Golf and the PGA Tour have set a Dec. 31 deadline to finalize details of their proposed agreement. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan recently said the deadline remains a "firm target" date.

In October, Bloomberg's Malathi Nayak and Giles Turner reported the end-of-year deadline was likely going to be pushed back amid the Justice Department investigation and players demanding "more power in the new entity."

The PGA Tour has been seeking private equity investment from potential partners as talks with the Saudi Public Investment Fund remain ongoing.

Endeavor, the parent company of UFC and WWE, was in talks with the PGA Tour before negotiations broke down in October. Endeavor president and COO Mark Shapiro told Sportico's Eben Novy-Williams the PGA Tour turned down their offer.