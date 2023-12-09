NBA Rumors: Knicks' Immanuel Quickley Monitored By Teams as Possible Trade Target

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Opposing teams are reportedly monitoring New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley in regards to a possible trade, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Quickley is set to hit restricted free agency next summer after failing to reach an agreement with the team on a contract extension prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.

Per Katz, the Knicks could attach Quickley and shooting guard Quentin Grimes alongside veteran Evan Fournier to bring back a player with a salary worth just above $20 million.

Extension talks between Quickley and the Knicks ultimately stalled as the front office reportedly offered a contract that wasn't fully guaranteed and included a team option (via SNY's Ian Begley). Incentives were not included in any of the discussions.

The former first-round pick has developed into a key contributor for the Knicks over the past few years, culminating in a breakout 2022-23 campaign that resulted in a second-place finish in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

This season, he's averaging 15.0 points and 2.9 assists in 24.2 minutes per game off the bench. Quickley's improved strength on his drives to go along with his deadly floater have allowed his efficiency inside the arc to skyrocket, shooting 44.4 percent from the field over the past two seasons compared to a 39.3 percent mark in his first couple of years in the association.