Report: Pistons Want 'Large Offer' in Bojan Bogdanović Trade Despite Losing Streak

An 18-game losing streak won't be enough for the Detroit Pistons to sell low on Bojan Bogdanović.

The Pistons "have expressed that it would take a large offer" to trade the veteran, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.

Bogdanović is signed through 2024-25, but his contract is non-guaranteed next season.

Katz called Bogdanović's situation "akin to the one with Jerami Grant from a couple of seasons ago, when Grant had two years remaining on his contract and Detroit held onto him despite its losing record."

The Pistons ended up trading Grant in July 2022 for a future first-round draft pick with one year remaining on his contract.

Bogdanović was sidelined by injury for the first 19 games of the season and has averaged 22 points through his first two appearances for the 2-19 Pistons.

SNY's Ian Begley reported Wednesday that the Pistons have "no immediate plans to trade Bogdanović."

While confirming the Knicks have spoken with the Pistons about a potential Bogdanović trade in the past, Begley reported his belief that the Pistons plan to keep the shooting guard in the near future.

"The hope is that a healthy Bogdanović can help Detroit win some games," Begley wrote.



The 2-19 Pistons could decide to sell for future assets closer to the deadline, however, while the Knicks are hoping to be a win-now contender.

The potential trade seems especially appealing for the Knicks given the tension between the team and veteran guard Evan Fournier, who despite making $18.8 million this year in a similar deal to Bogdanović's has made just one appearance this season.

But given Katz's report, a one-for-one deal with Fournier and Bogdanović doesn't seem likely to work.

If the Knicks want to shore up their offense with the veteran Pistons guard, they're going to need to give up some draft capital.

The New York team is currently projected to have two first-round picks in 2024 and 2024, and one every season between 2025 and 2031, according to the New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield.