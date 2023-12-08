Steelers' Jaylen Warren Has $48.5K Fine for Pass Block Rescinded by NFL After Appeal

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Jaylen Warren has had his fine for a pass block rescinded by the NFL.

Warren was initially fined $48,556 after he was called for unnecessary roughness in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Oct. 28 game against the Los Angeles Rams. He received the fine for lowering his helmet when trying to make a block.

That fine has been rescinded, his agents David Canter and Ness Mugrabi said (via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero). Warren appealed the fine and was given the money back.

Warren also received a $48,556 fine back in September, but had it reduced to $10,000 upon appeal. Warren's salary for the season is $870,000, which is $48,333 a week.

In the play that landed him the fine, Warren gave Rams' linebacker Michael Hoecht a nudge and leaned in with his head, which was initially enough to rule the play unnecessary roughness. Upon the appeal, the NFL deemed it not enough to warrant the fine.

Warren has been a big part of the Steelers' offense despite their struggles this season, rushing for 612 yards and 3 touchdowns in his second year in Pittsburgh.

Playing as the second option to third-year running back Najee Harris, he's received 109 carries to Harris' 171 this season. While he has gotten fewer snaps, Warren has notched just 78 fewer yards.