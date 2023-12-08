Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Be Chiefs' RB1 After Isiah Pacheco Injury, HC Andy Reid Says

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Clyde Edwards-Helaire will get the nod as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting running back on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Edwards-Helaire will be the starter after Isiah Pacheco was ruled out with a shoulder injury sustained on Sunday.

"Yes," Reid said when asked if Edwards-Helaire would start. "We've got different personnel groups but yes, [Edwards-Helaire] is the number one guy, yes."

Edwards-Helaire has not seen much action this season with Pacheco serving as the main option for the Chiefs in the backfield. He has recorded just 140 yards and a touchdown on the season, receiving just 40 carries.

Edwards-Helaire had his best season as a rookie in 2020 when he was the Chiefs' starting running back. In the 2020 season, he recorded 803 yards and 4 touchdowns. Since then, his production has declined as he played second fiddle in the backfield.

Pacheco is having a strong year after his productive rookie campaign in 2022. He's recorded 779 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns on the year, on pace to surpass his rushing yard total from last year if he can return from injury swiftly.

Kansas City is looking to get back into the win column after a surprising loss to the Green Bay Packers last week. The Chiefs have split their last six games, winning three and losing three. This week, they will take on the Buffalo Bills at home at 4:25 p.m. ET.