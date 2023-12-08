Justin Jefferson, Isiah Pacheco, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 14

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson's long-awaited return takes place on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver will make his first appearance since October 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14's late-afternoon window.

Jefferson's return should boost the Vikings' playoff chances, and it will help the fortunes of fantasy football players who needs wins to make their respective playoff fields.

However, not all of the fantasy stars from the 2023 NFL season will be on the field in Week 14.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will miss Sunday's showdown with the Buffalo Bills. His injury may leave some fantasy players scrambling for waiver-wire pickups at running back.

Justin Jefferson Set For Vikings Return

The news that every Vikings fan and fantasy football player has been waiting for came this week.

Jefferson is officially off the injury report after he was listed as questionable over the last few weeks.

Jefferson should provide a massive boost to Minnesota's NFC wild-card hopes. It needs a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday to attempt to gain some separation from the Seattle Seahawks and others.

Minnesota's measured approach to Jefferson's return should mean he will receive a full workload in the passing. That will be a nice boost to Joshua Dobbs' status among fantasy quarterbacks.

Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson will likely be the most affected Vikings players when it comes to pass-catching production.

They were the Vikings' top two pass-catchers during Jefferson's absence, and understandably they will take a bit of a backseat with the No. 1 wide out back on the field.

Jefferson is going up against a Las Vegas defense that conceded at least 360 total yards in each of its last three games. The Raiders allowed over 250 passing yards in each of those contests.

That is good news for Jefferson, the Vikings and fantasy players who need a boost from the star wide out to get into their respective postseasons.

Isiah Pacheco Listed Out With Shoulder Injury

Kansas City's offense took a big hit with Pacheco's injury news.

The Chiefs' top running back just produced his second 100-yard performance of the season in Week 13. He had at least 15 carries in each of his last four games.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be the team's starting running back against the Bills, per Schefter.

Kansas City will also use Jerick McKinnon in the passing game, so there is no guarantee Edwards-Helaire will take over all of Pacheco's production.

The Chiefs' two reserve running backs will be two of the most popular waiver-wire pickups with Pacheco and Jonathan Taylor out and Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet dealing with injury issues.