Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Says He Feels Good After Appendix Surgery Before Eagles Game

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Mike McCarthy feels good and is ready to coach just two days after he underwent surgery to remove his appendix.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the Dallas Cowboys' head coach said that he plans to be on the sideline calling plays at AT&T Stadium on Sunday in a critical matchup against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

"I feel good and anticipate everything staying normal Sunday night," McCarthy said on Friday.

McCarthy had the procedure done on Wednesday after meeting with the Cowboys' head athletic trainer Jim Maurer. McCarthy said he thought he had a stomach virus, but after arriving at the hospital, he was diagnosed with appendicitis.

According to Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, McCarthy made his return to the team's facilities to the tune of 50 Cent's "Many Men," bringing some energy following his absence.

McCarthy said after he was released from the hospital, he locked in on the game ahead. He also said while he does not need any more medical clearance, he will be mindful of his surroundings on the sideline on Sunday, ensuring he doesn't take any accidental hits that could cause setbacks in his recovery.

Having their head coach back on the sideline will be critical for the 9-2 Cowboys as they look for a win that would put them at the top of the NFC East standings. The Eagles currently sit in the driver's seat of the NFC East at 10-2. Dallas has won its last four games, with its last loss coming to the Eagles on Nov. 5.