Vikings' Justin Jefferson to Play vs. Raiders; Missed 7 Games with Hamstring Injury

Vikings' Justin Jefferson to Play vs. Raiders; Missed 7 Games with Hamstring InjuryDecember 8, 2023
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Justin Jefferson is officially back.
The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver has been removed from the injury report and will suit up on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The 24-year-old has missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury.
