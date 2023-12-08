X

NFL

    Vikings' Justin Jefferson to Play vs. Raiders; Missed 7 Games with Hamstring Injury

    Erin WalshDecember 8, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Justin Jefferson is officially back.

    The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver has been removed from the injury report and will suit up on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    The 24-year-old has missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury.

