United States, Mexico Submit Joint Bid to Host 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Michael Janosz/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States and Mexico submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday.

According to Reuters, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands also entered a joint bid Friday, while Brazil submitted a bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup last month.

If the U.S. and Mexico win the bid, they will host World Cups in back-to-back years, as the United States, Mexico and Canada were already selected as hosts for the men's World Cup in 2026.

United States Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone expressed her belief that the U.S. and Mexico hosting World Cups in consecutive years would be a major plus for women's soccer, saying:

"This is a pivotal time for women's soccer. The U.S. and Mexico are in a unique position to host a World Cup that will leverage the same venues, infrastructure, and protocols used for the men's World Cup just a year prior.

"This will not only unlock the economic potential of women's soccer, it will send a message to young players around the world that there is no limit to what they can achieve."

Since the advent of the Women's World Cup in 1991, the United States has hosted it twice, but not since 2003. Mexico has never served as a host.

The United States Women's National Soccer Team has been the dominant force in women's soccer for many years, winning the World Cup in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. Germany is the only other country to win multiple Women's World Cups with two.

While the USWNT is still stacked with top-end talent, the rest of the world has closed the gap, resulting in the U.S. disappointingly getting ousted in the round of 16 at the 2023 Women's World Cup. That marked the first time the United States didn't make it to at least the semifinals.

Spain went on to win its first Women's World Cup, beating England 1-0 in the final.

Last year's Women's World Cup was the first in history to feature multiple hosts, as matches were held in both Australia and New Zealand.

That suggests FIFA will be open to trying it again, giving the United States and Mexico a strong chance at landing the 2027 event.