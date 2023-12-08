Alvin Kamara on Saints Fans Booing in Loss to Lions: 'Can't Tell 60,000 How to Feel'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Amid an up-and-down season, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara can't blame the fans for voicing their displeasure with the team's performance.

The 2023 campaign has been a struggle for the Saints, and the frustration from the fans has mounted as the weeks have rolled on. On Sunday, those frustrations boiled over as the Caesars Superdome joined in a chorus of boos directed at the Saints as they trailed 21-0 to the Detroit Lions.

Per ESPN's Katherine Terrell, Kamara couldn't fault the fans for expressing their feelings, even if he didn't care for it.

"I can't tell 60,000 how to feel," Kamara said. "They feel how they feel. We're all grown in here. We all heard it. Derek [Carr] heard it. We knew what was going on. It's not like we're oblivious to it so I'm not going to act like, 'Oh, what are you talking about? They were booing?' I know what happened. I was there for it and I've never experienced anything like it. I don't like it. I know Derek, that's not something he likes."

The boos came, specifically, when Taysom Hill was subbed out for Derek Carr at quarterback. It's clear Saints fans have grown frustrated with Carr in his first season in New Orleans.

Carr has thrown for 2,761 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in an underwhelming campaign that has been plagued by injury. The quarterback suffered multiple injuries against the Lions and ended up in the concussion protocol while also picking up injuries to his shoulder and back.

New Orleans is looking to bounce back from three-straight losses as they take on the league-worst Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. in front of their home crowd The Saints' playoff chances are getting slim, and a loss to a lowly NFC South opponent would deplete their chances even more.