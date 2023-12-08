Jaguars' Christian Kirk Placed on IR with Core Injury; Will Miss at Least 4 Games

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk will miss at least the next four games due to the core muscle injury he suffered in Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jaguars announced on Friday they placed Kirk on injured reserve.

Kirk suffered the injury on Jacksonville's first offensive play of the game when he caught a 26-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence. He remained on the ground after being touched down by Bengals safety Jordan Battle.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Kirk would undergo surgery to repair a core muscle injury and he would likely miss six to eight weeks.

A six-to-eight-week injury would keep Kirk out for the final five games of the regular season. The first round of the playoffs would be right at the six-week mark if the Jaguars can make the AFC postseason field.

Jacksonville is still in a good playoff position from a record standpoint, but the Bengals game was a potential negative turning point for the team beyond the loss.

Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain in the fourth quarter that kept him out for the rest of the game. He missed the first practice of the week on Wednesday but was back on the field for Thursday's session.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Lawrence will "probably" be a game-time decision this week against the Cleveland Browns.

Kirk leads the Jaguars with 787 receiving yards and ranks second on the team with three receiving touchdowns.

The Jaguars (8-4) are only one game behind the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens for the best record in the AFC, but they're also clinging to a one-game lead over the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts for the top spot in the AFC South.