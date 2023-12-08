Raiders' Davante Adams: Jakobi Meyers 'Kind of Like the Best-Kept Secret'

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Jakobi Meyers has never been the loudest or flashiest player on the field, but he's quietly becoming a force for the Las Vegas Raiders this season.

The No. 2 receiving option for the Raiders behind Davante Adams, Meyers has 591 yards this year and is on pace to top his career-high mark of 866 yards. He's also notched 6 touchdowns, which leads all Vegas wideouts.

Adams noted Meyers' sneaky-good production, calling him the Raiders' "best kept secret," per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

"He's kind of like the best-kept secret. ... He's one of those sneaky players," Adams said.

"As far as all the receivers that I've been around in my career that I got to play with, I'll say he's up there amongst the guys that are really never covered [in the media]. His spatial awareness and ability to put his own savvy on different routes is special, and it's something that you don't just see."

With a star receiver like Adams on the team, it has allowed Meyers to become a second option that still accounts for plenty of production. Adams leads the Raiders in targets with 118, but Meyers has been targeted 76 times and has made those targets count, bringing in 52 receptions.

Las Vegas sits at 5-7 in the AFC West and is likely going to miss out on the playoffs, but the Raiders are looking to rely on Meyers and the rest of their offense to continue improving heading into next season.