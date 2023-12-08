Video: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Jokes About Haters in Colon Cancer Screening Commercial

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Playing quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys requires you to have thick skin because of the scrutiny that comes with it, as Dak Prescott proved in a new ad promoting colon cancer screenings.

The two-time Pro Bowler joked about his haters in the commercial, which includes clips of people criticizing his game.

Not only that, Prescott turns the joke into a useful tool by urging viewers to put a sticker of something they don't like on the sample collection container if they are prescribed a home-screening kit from their doctor.

Some of the example stickers Prescott uses include a dolphin, miner and eagle. There are also stickers of a bill and lion shown in the ad.

Prescott has acknowledged he hears the criticism of his game because it's "hard to miss," even though he doesn't seek it out and it's "it's not going to stop" whether or not he complains about it.

This is a rather ingenious way of using the actual voice of his haters for a good cause.

The timing of it does lend itself to some unfortunate jokes if Prescott doesn't play well on Sunday when the Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium in a crucial matchup that will determine who is in first place in the NFC East.