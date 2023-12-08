NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Don't Expect to Land Star Player During 2023-24 Season

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks reportedly want to add a star player to their roster, but don't anticipate being able to do it until the offseason at the earliest.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks don't expect a star player to become available in the middle of the season, meaning they may have to make smaller moves to supplement what they already have.

Katz added that the Knicks' hope to land Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has "lessened" due to the Sixers' success, and they haven't shown "serious interest" in acquiring Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan or Nikola Vučević from the Chicago Bulls either.

The closest thing to a star player believed to be available currently would likely come from the Bulls since they have struggled to an 8-14 start.

SNY's Phillip Martinez reported that the Knicks expressed interest in LaVine in the past, and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that if DeRozan gets traded, he favors landing with the Knicks or Miami Heat.

However, SNY's Ian Begley reported this week that the Knicks are not in "advanced talks" with the Bulls on the trade front.

After not reaching the playoffs since 2013, the Knicks have now made the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, and they look like strong postseason candidates again this year.

Following a disappointing dip to 37-45 in 2021-22, the Knicks bounced back last season, went 47-35 and won their first playoff series since 2013.

The signing of guard Jalen Brunson had plenty to do with New York's success, as he hit the ground running and proved to be an ideal complement to forward Julius Randle.

Through 20 games this season, the Knicks are 12-8, which is good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

While the Knicks could take off and move up the standings at some point, they are essentially in the same spot they were last season behind top contenders like the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and 76ers.

Brunson and Randle are both averaging over 20 points per game, RJ Barrett is averaging 18.9 and Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15, but beyond them, the Knicks primarily have role players.

Adding another star to what is a strong core would perhaps help the Knicks get into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference, but those types of players are tough to come by.

LaVine and DeRozan would likely be improvements over what they have, but likely not enough to make them true championship contenders.