Army vs. Navy Game 2023: Odds and Predictions for Rivalry Game

The 124th Army-Navy Game takes place on Saturday inside Gillette Stadium.

The two service academies traded victories over the last four years, and Saturday's winner will get to .500 for the season.

Army and Navy each enter the contest with 5-6 records, but they are in drastically different levels of form.

Army reeled off three straight victories to be in the best shape possible for the rivalry game, while Navy lost three of its final five contests.

Army is looking to repeat as the winner for the first time since 2017 and 2018, while Navy is trying to win three of the last five meetings to reassert its control of the matchup.

Army vs. Navy Info

Date: Saturday, December 9

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com and CBS Sports app

Game Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread: Army -3

Over/Under: 27.5

Money Line: Army (-148; bet $148 to win $100); Navy (+124; bet $100 to win $124)

Preview

Army enters Gillette Stadium in the better shape to win the contest.

The Black Knights are on a three-game winning streak. Two of those victories came against the Air Force Falcons and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The two wins over solid Group of Five programs should inspire confidence within the Army squad that it is better prepared to win than Navy.

Army can also secure the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy with a win over Navy. The Black Knights won that honor three times dating back to 2017.

The Black Knights won two of the last three meetings with Navy, including a double-overtime thriller last season in Philadelphia.

Navy was once the dominant side in the matchup, but since its 13-year winning streak ended in 2016, it has just two victories.

The Midshipmen last won 2021 and a victory may be hard to come by on Saturday. They are 2-3 in their last five games and failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of those contests.

The final point total is always one of the top discussions surrounding the Army-Navy Game.

The over/under is set at 27.5 points, which is low for a normal college football game, but a perfect total for this contest.

Army won last year's meeting 20-17, even with two extra periods of scoring, and Navy won the 2021 meeting by a 17-13 score.

The victorious side in the Army-Navy Game went over the 21-point mark just once since 2014. Navy scored 31 points in 2019.

The run-heavy style of both teams limits the amount of possessions each team has, and the familiarity that both defenses have with the option style make it hard to move the ball on most drives.

If the Army-Navy Game goes over, it will barely beat out the 27.5-point total. A high-scoring affair is not expected, and no one would be surprised if either team fails to reach 20 points in a close matchup.

Army is in the better form at the moment, and it is more trustworthy to score those 17-20 points, so it has to be the pick over a Navy side that struggled for consistency over its last five games.

Prediction: Army 20, Navy 13

