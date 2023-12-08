X

    Patriots Fans Upset With Zappe, Belichick for Hurting Draft Spot in Win vs. Steelers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 8, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 07, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
    The New England Patriots won.

    That might not be a good thing for the long-term outlook of the franchise.

    New England improved to 3-10 on the season and ended its five-game losing streak with a 21-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a game that meant far more for the 2023 Steelers, who are still in the playoff race at 7-6, than the 2023 Patriots, which made the outcome all the more surprising.

    In fact, it even left some New England fans conflicted and upset that it may hurt the team's ability to select the likes of Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. or Drake Maye with draft positioning all that's on the line for the team at this point:

    Andrew Callahan @_AndrewCallahan

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> fans watching the tank U-turn: <a href="https://t.co/FJ2iakUCU3">pic.twitter.com/FJ2iakUCU3</a>

    James Christensen @NEPatriotsDraft

    A lot of conflicted feelings from Patriots fans right now.

    bill @BoolinBill

    WHY DO THE PATRIOTS HAVE TO WIN NOW?!???! TANK FOR MHJ

    Christopher Harris @HarrisFootball

    wait! no! tank!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a>

    Stuckey @Stuckey2

    Patriots trying to tank beating Steelers trying to get in playoffs would be hysterical

    Michael McCorkle Jones @jussaSportsGuy

    When it's tank szn but Bill is locked in on embarrassing the Steelers: <a href="https://t.co/w0UvZDt3nh">pic.twitter.com/w0UvZDt3nh</a>

    PhilsUtley26 @PhilsUtley26

    The face of a guy that just cost the Patriots getting Caleb<br><br>Bill can't even tank right smh <a href="https://t.co/KJY0q87ToA">pic.twitter.com/KJY0q87ToA</a>

    Scott phillips @rsplighting

    I am glad the Patriots showed some fight, now time to re-commit to the tank <a href="https://t.co/ptlnRKZ89M">pic.twitter.com/ptlnRKZ89M</a>

    Silencer (Zach) @SilencerOnKick

    We can't even tank right 🤢 <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a> we spoused to lose out

    BrycenNFL 👑 @BrycenNFL

    Those boos are from Patriots fans who want to tank

    lex @nhllex

    Patriots are RUINING the tank

    Dustin Beaudoin @thedbeaudoin

    Patriots can't even tank right

    There was no reason to expect anything from the New England offense in this one after it was just shut out against the Los Angeles Chargers and scored a grand total of one touchdown the last three games.

    Instead, Bailey Zappe threw three touchdowns in the first half alone with one going to Ezekiel Elliott and two going to Hunter Henry. For 30 minutes, it looked like the visitors were the ones playing for a postseason spot, especially when the Pittsburgh fans rained boos down at quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    ZEKE FOR 6! 🙌<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/7Z2LTUwJUz">pic.twitter.com/7Z2LTUwJUz</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    BAILEY ZAPPE DOT TO HUNTER HENRY 🎯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/B8y9PZk24T">pic.twitter.com/B8y9PZk24T</a>

    However, the Patriots almost did enough to blow a 21-3 lead.

    Their list of mistakes included the defense giving up momentum by allowing a Diontae Johnson touchdown shortly before halftime, the offense not scoring a single point after intermission, Zappe throwing an interception to Mykal Walker that would have been returned for a touchdown if Elliott didn't chase him down and the Steelers setting up a short-field touchdown with a blocked punt.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    This blocked punt set up a Steelers touchdown 👀<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/dGWcxenFZi">pic.twitter.com/dGWcxenFZi</a>

    New England looked like a tanking team for much of the second half, but it still had enough of a cushion to survive and leave with a three-point win.

    Fortunately for fans hoping the Patriots lose and improve their draft stock, next up is a matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.