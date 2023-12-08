LeBron James Wows NBA Fans as Lakers Eliminate Zion Williamson, Pelicans from IST

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James' masterful performance against the New Orleans Pelicans helped the Los Angeles Lakers secure a 133-89 win on Thursday night.

The Lakers eliminated the Pelicans from the NBA's In-Season Tournament, setting up a marquee matchup with the Indiana Pacers that will decide the winner of the first-ever NBA Cup.

In just three quarters of play, James dropped 30 points and eight assists while shooting 9-12 from the field. He was perfect from behind the arc, connecting on all four of his three-point attempts which included a shot from the NBA logo.

Anthony Davis secured his 19th double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Taurean Prince connected on a team-high five threes while Austin Reaves continued to thrive in his sixth-man role by recording 17 points and dishing out seven assists off the bench.

Fans were impressed with Los Angeles' all-around dominance, with James' extremely efficient night generating the most buzz.

The Pelicans shot just 23 percent from three as a team, with the starters combining to shoot 2-14 on triples. Zion Williamson hit six of his eight shots from the field, although he connected on just one of his six free throw attempts while turning the ball over three times in 26 minutes.

NBA fans were disappointed in his quiet night.