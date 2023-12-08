X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    LeBron James Wows NBA Fans as Lakers Eliminate Zion Williamson, Pelicans from IST

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 8, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 07: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers gestures in the first half of the West semifinal game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament against the New Orleans Pelicans at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    LeBron James' masterful performance against the New Orleans Pelicans helped the Los Angeles Lakers secure a 133-89 win on Thursday night.

    The Lakers eliminated the Pelicans from the NBA's In-Season Tournament, setting up a marquee matchup with the Indiana Pacers that will decide the winner of the first-ever NBA Cup.

    In just three quarters of play, James dropped 30 points and eight assists while shooting 9-12 from the field. He was perfect from behind the arc, connecting on all four of his three-point attempts which included a shot from the NBA logo.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LEBRON WITH THREE STRAIGHT THREES 🤯🤯<br><br>LOGO BRON. <a href="https://t.co/PqlPJ2fvdl">pic.twitter.com/PqlPJ2fvdl</a>

    Anthony Davis secured his 19th double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Taurean Prince connected on a team-high five threes while Austin Reaves continued to thrive in his sixth-man role by recording 17 points and dishing out seven assists off the bench.

    Fans were impressed with Los Angeles' all-around dominance, with James' extremely efficient night generating the most buzz.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BRON. THIRTY-PIECE <a href="https://t.co/wuxnMjRNR3">pic.twitter.com/wuxnMjRNR3</a>

    BronMuse @BronMuse

    LEBRON JAMES IN 3 QUARTERS:<br><br>30 PTS<br>23 MIN<br>8 AST<br>5 REB<br>0 TOV<br><br>9-12 FG<br>4-4 3PT<br>8-8 FT<br>96.7 TS%<br>+36<br><br>LAKERS ARE UP BY 39 POINTS. <a href="https://t.co/QcLS6OyWLp">pic.twitter.com/QcLS6OyWLp</a>

    LeBron James Wows NBA Fans as Lakers Eliminate Zion Williamson, Pelicans from IST
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    LeBron History 🏀 @bronhistory

    BRON WANTS THAT $500K <a href="https://t.co/SWdMoxkOEh">pic.twitter.com/SWdMoxkOEh</a>

    sreekar @sreekyshooter

    The In-Season Tournament has been an incredible stage for breakout parties from emerging young stars like Tyrese Haliburton and LeBron James

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LeBron tonight:<br><br>30 PTS<br>8 AST<br>5 REB<br>75% FG<br>100% 3PM<br><br>...only in 23 MINS 👑 <a href="https://t.co/ttLQZS2dKQ">pic.twitter.com/ttLQZS2dKQ</a>

    Lane @CookedByLane

    I think it's time to put LeBron in the MVP convo. He has 30 points and 8 assist halfway through the 3rd…… IN YEAR 21. <a href="https://t.co/z5XxNyADDz">pic.twitter.com/z5XxNyADDz</a>

    StatMamba @StatMamba

    LeBron James just had the quickest 30-point game in Lakers franchise history. <a href="https://t.co/ZkmkmcR3Kn">pic.twitter.com/ZkmkmcR3Kn</a>

    Raj C. @RajChipalu

    LeBron going from a 32% 3 point shooter last year to 39% this year makes him so much tougher to handle.

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    I will just go out on a limb and say we are never seeing another player dominate the game this late into their career like LeBron.

    🎗NBA•Fan🎗 @Klutch_23

    I have no words. This is the first time watching LeBron in a long time where I'm speechless.

    Uncovering the Truth @shendy456

    A healthy hungry LeBron is the scariest player in the NBA. <a href="https://t.co/21aJpCnkmb">pic.twitter.com/21aJpCnkmb</a>

    kingtisemedia @kingtisemedia

    LeBron don't even look like he really tried tonight that's the crazy thing. Boy has 30 on 75% shooting and make it look like he was playing against high schoolers

    The Pelicans shot just 23 percent from three as a team, with the starters combining to shoot 2-14 on triples. Zion Williamson hit six of his eight shots from the field, although he connected on just one of his six free throw attempts while turning the ball over three times in 26 minutes.

    NBA fans were disappointed in his quiet night.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    LeBron is guarding Zion's jumpshot like it's contagious.

    Dime Dropper @DimeDropperPod

    Also pathetic effort from New Orleans. There's 3 guys that don't convince me from the outside in that starting 5. <br><br>I love Zion but his LAck of any sort of midrange or jump shot hurts him in high level games. JV and Herb shooting decently this season but teams live with it.

    🎅 🎄 @yassm_shasm

    The New Orleans Pelicans will NEVER be contenders in the West until Zion Williamson starts taking basketball serious. <br><br>That's his health, eating habits, conditioning, on court passion, on court persistence and heart. It's sad to see.

    Dom @Dom__

    I'm sorry but Zion is the one that looked like the 39 year old man tonight man

    The Lakers will face off against the Pacers on Saturday night in the In-Season Tournament championship game, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.