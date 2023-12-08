Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers' Offense Roasted by NFL Fans in TNF Loss to Patriots

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to injury last week.

Now, for the first time this season, they have lost two games in a row.

Behind backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the Steelers lost 21-18 Thursday night to the New England Patriots.

Trubisky connected on 20 of 34 pass attempts for 169 yards and two total touchdowns.

After losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the loss marked the second time in four days the Steelers lost to a two-win team.

Fans were calling for third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph as early as the first drive of the second quarter, when Trubisky was picked off by Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers.

The Steelers pulled within three points of tying the game thanks to a sneak by Trubisky early in the fourth quarter, but Pittsburgh was unable to score again.

The blame wasn't just directed at Trubinsky. Fans criticized the entirety of the Steelers' offense for the team's inability to get those three crucial points.

The Chicago Bears, who drafted Trubisky with the No. 2 pick of the 2017 NFL draft, now have a better shot at the top pick in 2024 thanks to the Patriots' win.

Bears fans were sure to thank their former quarterback for the gift.

The Steelers fall to 7-6 on the season with the loss.