    Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers' Offense Roasted by NFL Fans in TNF Loss to Patriots

    Julia StumbaughDecember 8, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Quarterback Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 07, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    The Pittsburgh Steelers lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to injury last week.

    Now, for the first time this season, they have lost two games in a row.

    Behind backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the Steelers lost 21-18 Thursday night to the New England Patriots.

    Trubisky connected on 20 of 34 pass attempts for 169 yards and two total touchdowns.

    After losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the loss marked the second time in four days the Steelers lost to a two-win team.

    Fans were calling for third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph as early as the first drive of the second quarter, when Trubisky was picked off by Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers.

    NFL @NFL

    PATS PICK! <a href="https://twitter.com/JabrillPeppers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JabrillPeppers</a> with the takeaway 🤫<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsPIT</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/0GJemAElFj">https://t.co/0GJemAElFj</a> <a href="https://t.co/bLPuzJvpRk">pic.twitter.com/bLPuzJvpRk</a>

    Ray Fittipaldo @rayfitt1

    Mason Rudolph chant breaks out at Acrisure after the Trubisky INT.

    Jordan Loupe @CantALoupe_FF

    Mason Rudolph hearing fans chanting his name: <a href="https://t.co/d7AVFA30DX">pic.twitter.com/d7AVFA30DX</a>

    Kyron Samuels @kyronsamuels

    chanting for mason rudolph is the most down bad any fan base has ever been in sports history.

    Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft

    Imagine how down bad you have to be as a franchise to have your whole stadium chanting for Mason Rudolph to play

    Jared Kane @BaddestBearJew

    "Mason Rudolph is warming up on the sideline." <br><br>Anyone else ready to hear this?

    Finn Bergbower @FinnBorgar

    There's no way Mason Rudolph is too bad to start over Trubisky

    The Steelers pulled within three points of tying the game thanks to a sneak by Trubisky early in the fourth quarter, but Pittsburgh was unable to score again.

    JohnnieAngel @Jam42605

    Still holding my breath every time trubisky throws it. Short of breath.

    Danny Shirey @DannyShireyPGH

    Pickens wide open down the field. Trubisky didn't even look his way.

    Wes Crosby @OtherNHLCrosby

    I've criticized Kenny Pickett quite a bit. He's exponentially better than Mitch Trubisky.

    Chris Mueller @ChrisMuellerPGH

    I still can't get over Trubisky starting his tuck and roll about 4 yards short of the sticks. Zero awareness whatsoever.

    Daniel Valente @StatsGuyDaniel

    Trubisky slides before the first-down line on 3rd down while his team is down 11.<br><br>Come on, man.

    Sean Gentille @seangentille

    I like how unbothered Trubisky looks after throwing a ball that lands 20 yards clear of any living thing. It's admirable and really funny!

    The blame wasn't just directed at Trubinsky. Fans criticized the entirety of the Steelers' offense for the team's inability to get those three crucial points.

    Tim Benz @TimBenzPGH

    I've gotten used to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> offense getting booed off the field....they are now getting booed onto the field.

    Nick Farabaugh @FarabaughFB

    This is the worst I can remember the Steelers' offense looking like. There's nothing there. No confidence. No moxie.

    Brian Batko @BrianBatko

    I'm usually the "don't overreact, be reasonable, rational and measured" guy but the Steelers offense is just a total dumpster fire right now, even more than the depths we've seen at times the last two years.

    Paul Zeise @PaulZeise

    The Patriots declined that illegal formation penalty. They have zero fear of the Steelers offense

    Hunter Thompson @H_Thompson_25

    Steelers offense looks like a JV team out there. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNFonPrime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNFonPrime</a>

    RJ Fuhr @FuhrRj

    This just in…Steelers offense still sucks. Can't blame it on Matt Canada anymore.

    Sean M. Greene ll @sean_incredible

    - The Steelers are wasting George Pickens. Terrible QBs, terrible play-callers, terrible offense.

    The Chicago Bears, who drafted Trubisky with the No. 2 pick of the 2017 NFL draft, now have a better shot at the top pick in 2024 thanks to the Patriots' win.

    Bears fans were sure to thank their former quarterback for the gift.

    Max Markham @MaxMarkhamNFL

    Finally witnessing Mitch Trubisky save the Bears. <a href="https://t.co/27xV1msRqO">pic.twitter.com/27xV1msRqO</a>

    Let Ryan Poles Eat @POLESPLSEAT

    Lovie Smith and Mitch Trubisky helping the Bears secure the #1 pick in back to back seasons <a href="https://t.co/U9YDZvPoRO">pic.twitter.com/U9YDZvPoRO</a>

    The Steelers fall to 7-6 on the season with the loss.

    The team will look to get back in the win column next Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts. They'll be led by either Trubinsky or Rudolph after Pickett underwent surgery Monday on his injured right ankle.