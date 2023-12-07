76ers' Marcus Morris on Joel Embiid: 'Don't Think I've Been Around a Player' Like Him

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Marcus Morris has played with some NBA greats throughout his career, but he has never played with someone as unique as Joel Embiid.

The veteran forward was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers from the Los Angeles Clippers in the James Harden deal. Now back in his hometown, one thing that's stood out is just how special Embiid is.

Morris had high praise for the reigning MVP after the Sixers' practice on Thursday. Per SixersWire, Morris was complimentary of Embiid's dominance in all aspects of the game.

"I've been around a lot of guys," said Morris said. "The Kawhis (Leonard), the PGs (Paul George), the James Hardens, and the Kyries (Irving). I don't think I've been around a player like that before. Just straight dominant in all areas of the court and defensively, too."

It was Embiid's total dominance that earned him his first MVP last season, and he could be on his way to another this year. Embiid is averaging 33.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. All of those averages are up from last season's MVP season.

The 76ers are 13-7 on this season, which is good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia is looking to get over the hump after losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals in each of the last three seasons. The 2023 offseason saw a dramatic overhaul, with head coach Doc Rivers being fired and Harden being traded. The 76ers are looking to their MVP to guide them to that next level.