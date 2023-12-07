Bucs' Chris Godwin: Relationship With Todd Bowles 'All Great' amid Rumors of Unrest

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin said his relationship with head coach Todd Bowles is "all great" despite his wife calling out Bowles on social media.

"I've never had any malice or like ill will to Dave or Coach Bowles or anybody," Godwin told reporters Thursday, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. "I think I have a really good relationship with them... Nobody is beefing. We're all great right now."

Mariah Godwin posted on her Instagram story Wednesday saying Bowles was "blatantly lying" by telling reporters the Bucs were limiting Godwin's touches due to injury.

Godwin recorded a rushing touchdown in the Buccaneers' 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday on his only touch of the game.

Godwin finished the game with no catches on a season-low three targets.

He was on the field for 52 snaps against the Panthers, just below his season average of 52.5 snaps per game.

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver went into the game listed as "questionable" prior to the victory after not participating the Buccaneers' Friday practice due to a neck injury.

"We were subbing him out a lot," Bowles said about Godwin's lack of catches after the Buccaneers' win, per Pewter Report's Matt Matera. "Obviously, he's a little nicked up, so he's not totally 100 percent. Nobody is, but he's probably banged up more than most."

Mariah Godwin then responded to Bowles' comment on Instagram stories.

"I'm not sure why we are just blatantly lying here," Godwin wrote. "Regardless of how banged up Chris is, he continues to work his ass off and hasn't missed a game... This lying on Chris and implying negativity on his work ethic is infuriating. Let's not act like he had to be subbed out so much more than usual when in fact he's been playing just the same."

Godwin met with Bowles and offensive coordinator Dave Canales after the game "about how to make better use of him in the offense going forward," according to Stroud.

"I don't think disrespected is the right term," Godwin said, per Stroud. "I think it's tough, because obviously it was tough getting through the game. We all go through things physically. Being out there and trying to put everything on the line for the team and trying to be available as I can, you want to contribute and that didn't happen the way I would've hoped."

"At the end of the day, I was still there, I was able to contribute in some capacity. I don't think Coach Bowles had any malice in what he was saying."