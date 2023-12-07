49ers' Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy Top Madden 24 Ratings Update After Week 13

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Brock Purdy's impressive play isn't going unnoticed by EA Sports.

The San Francisco 49ers' quarterback saw his overall rating bumped up by two points to an 85 overall in the latest ratings update for Madden 24.

His running mate, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, also got a bump up to 88 overall.

Other notable big movers included Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive tackle Vita Vea (plus-two, now 90 overall), Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (minus-two, now 83 overall) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (plus-one, now 78 overall) and wideout Jameson Williams (plus-one, now 77 overall).

A number of quarterbacks also saw changes, with Dak Prescott getting a plus-one bump to 91 overall, Jalen Hurts getting a minus-one nerf to 90 overall and Tua Tagovailoa getting a plus-one bump to 89 overall

Purdy has moved his name to arguably the top of the MVP conversation this season, and he's fresh off a dominant performance (314 passing yards, four touchdowns) in a win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He's now thrown for 3,185 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 70.2 percent of his passes, and has the Niners looking like the team to beat in the NFC.

Prescott, at this point, might be his biggest competitor for MVP. The veteran quarterback has thrown for 3,234 yards, leads football with 26 touchdown passes and has only been picked off six times while completing 70.1 percent of his throws.

Like Purdy, he has his team looking like a significant contender.