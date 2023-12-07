Cameron Maybin: Yankees Would Be Hotter Destination If They Ditched Facial Hair Rule

G Fiume/Getty Images

Former World Series Champion and current MLB Network analyst Cameron Maybin discussed the New York Yankees' polarizing team rule that restricts players from growing facial hair other than a mustache.

"This might be an unpopular take to Yankees fans, but you'd be surprised how much more attractive the Yankees would be if they got rid of that facial hair rule," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You wouldn't believe how many quality players just think it's a wack rule to have."

Maybin was a member of the Yankees in 2019. He also spent the 2022 season covering Yankees games as a broadcast analyst for YES Network.

The rule was originally introduced by the late George Steinbrenner, New York's principal owner and managing partner of the franchise from 1973 until 2010. The team rule has endured for decades, despite calls for the end of a stipulation that seems outdated to some.

However, the Yankees have managed to acquire elite talent in recent years despite not having the postseason success that the team's fans became accustomed to during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

New York acquired Gerrit Cole in free agency ahead of the 2020 season and the ace has performed exceptionally well in pinstripes, winning the 2023 AL Cy Young award. The Yankees also pulled off one of the most notable moves of the offseason so far, trading for superstar outfielder Juan Soto in a deal with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

It remains to be seen whether the Yankees' free agency plans will go awry due to the rule, however.