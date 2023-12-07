Video: Giants' Tommy DeVito Blindly Ranks Italian Food After 'Tommy Cutlets' Nickname

Elsa/Getty Images

Tommy DeVito has become a legend in the New York area after taking over as the New York Giants' starting quarterback in November.

Not only do Giants' fans appreciate what he does on the field, but the New Jersey native also represents the region well and fans feel like they can relate to him. He's earned the nickname "Tommy Cutlets" — a homage to the iconic chicken cutlets served in the New York and New Jersey area.



On Thursday, DeVito might have won some more fans over with his appearance in a video where he blindly ranked Italian foods with Meals by Cuge, a New York-based food influencer.

DeVito also gave his preference for how he takes his chicken cutlets.

"I'm more of a sandwich guy," DeVito said. "Chicken, vodka, parm sandwich. Solid."

DeVito, who was signed to the Giants roster in October, has been solid as the starter. He has recorded 697 yards and 7 touchdowns in his five appearances, and he's led New York to back-to-back wins over the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots.