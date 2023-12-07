NFL Official Nick Piazza Gets Care Package from Alvin Kamara, Saints After Leg Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NFL official Nick Piazza suffered significant injuries during the New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, so the team is doing what it can to help the recovery process.

As Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com noted, the Saints sent a care package to Piazza's house that included a signed Alvin Kamara jersey and football. Kamara was tackled into Piazza's leg on the play in question, and the official was eventually stretchered away from the field with a leg cast.

In addition to the care package, Saints owner Gayle Benson sent a text message and email while also ordering food for Piazza's family. And the Chicago Bears are also sending a care package.

The Saints revealed in a Monday update that Piazza suffered a fractured fibula and dislocated knee and will require surgery.

As for the game, the Detroit Lions won 33-28. It was New Orleans' third consecutive loss.