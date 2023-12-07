Eagles Rumors: 'Optimism' Darius Slay Will Play vs. Cowboys Despite Knee Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to express "optimism" about cornerback Darius Slay's availability for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.

Slay didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, and McManus reported he was absent Thursday as well.

The five-time Pro Bowler has 53 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups this season. Despite his best efforts, the Eagles are allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game (260.3), and opposing quarterbacks have the fourth-highest passer rating (98.4) in the league when matched up against Philadelphia.

If Slay's knee trouble were enough to keep him off the field, the timing couldn't be much worse.

The Eagles came out on top in their previous meeting with the Cowboys this season, but their defense didn't have much answer for Dak Prescott. The Dallas quarterback finished 29-of-44 for 374 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb also had 11 receptions for 191 yards.

Perhaps the newly signed Shaq Leonard can provide a shot in the arm for Philly more broadly.

When it comes to neutralizing Prescott more specifically, he may not offer a ton of help.