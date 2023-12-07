Travis Etienne's Brother Trevor Enters CFB Transfer Portal After 2 Seasons at Florida

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida running back Trevor Etienne announced Thursday he's entering the transfer portal.

Trevor is the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back and former Clemson star Travis Etienne. While the Tigers were among the teams that pursued him, he opted to head to Gainesville coming out of high school.

Etienne was a 4-star recruit and the No. 190 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2022. In two years with the Gators, he ran for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

It sounds as though Thursday's decision was a long time coming.

The Louisiana native is now the 13th-best player in the portal, per 247Sports. Power Five programs in need of immediate help in the backfield are likely to have him on their radar.

For Florida head coach Billy Napier, Etienne's departure creates more work ahead of the 2024 season. ESPN's Tom VanHaaren noted that 14 Gators players have now entered the portal.

Turnover like this is becoming increasingly common, even for teams toward the top of the college football pyramid. Not all of the players going out the door were going to be big roles for Napier next year, either.