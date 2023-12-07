Former Texans Player Rips David Carr's Jalen Hurts Take, Says QB Used to Forget Plays

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

NFL Network analyst David Carr is catching heat for his take that the Philadelphia Eagles should bench Jalen Hurts, including from one of his former teammates.

On Monday's episode of NFL Total Access, Carr said Marcus Mariota would "probably [be] better at playing quarterback" and "be more productive" because of Hurts' limitations as he deals with a knee injury.

This caught the attention of former NFL fullback Vonta Leach, who wrote on social media that Carr used to forget the plays when they were teammates on the Houston Texans.

Leach and Carr were only teammates for 11 games during the 2006 season. Leach signed with the Texans as a free agent after the regular season started. He appeared in 11 games after being released by the Green Bay Packers.

The 2006 season was Carr's final year in Houston. He did lead the NFL in completion percentage (68.3) in 16 starts but had more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11).

Hurts originally injured his knee earlier this season and has been wearing a brace ever since. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio) reported on Oct. 29 the injury is a bone bruise.

It was aggravated in the Eagles' win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. He took a helmet to the knee in the 28-23 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 5.

There have been indications from Hurts' performance that he's limited because of the injury. His 3.6 yards per rush is the worst rate of his career, and his 58.7 percent success rate is on pace to be the second-worst after his rookie season in 2020 (50.8 percent).

Despite some decline in his rushing stats, Hurts has thrown for 1,174 yards with 10 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 65.4 completion percentage in the past five games. This stretch includes matchups against the Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

There's certainly some level of panic in Philadelphia right now coming off Sunday's 42-19 loss to the 49ers, but Hurts and the Eagles can get back on track this week with a win over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.