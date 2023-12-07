Travis Kelce's Game-Worn NFL Jersey Breaks Record for His Item amid Taylor Swift Buzz

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Travis Kelce has thrived both on and off the field amid his relationship with Taylor Swift, which has dominated the headlines throughout the season.

The star tight end saw his jersey sales spike nearly 400% in September after it was revealed he was dating the pop star. His Instagram followers also saw a dramatic increase.

The latest person to profit off of the Kelce-Swift buzz wasn't actually Kelce, but someone who owned one of his game-worn jerseys.

According to TMZ, a jersey worn by Kelce in the Kansas City Chiefs' Nov. 18, 2019 game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City — a game that took place before the two were dating — sold for $37,000 on Goldin Auctions. Kelce had 92 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' win over the Chargers.

The auction owner, Ken Goldin, said that the number is an all-time record for a Travis Kelce game-used item. Goldin said that Kelce's link to Swift has added value to his items among collectors.

"He has always been popular but the success of the Chiefs, as well as the publicity he's gotten around his relationship with Taylor Swift, has added to his popularity and awareness among collectors," Goldin said.

Kelce's game-used items will likely continue to increase in price if the Chiefs continue their success. Kansas City is 8-4 on the season, losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Kelce has recorded 813 yards and 5 touchdowns on the season.