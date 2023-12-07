Cowboys' Dak Prescott Studied LeBron James, Tom Brady Training, Healthcare Regimens

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Like most professional athletes, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is striving to keep his body at peak performance. To do that, he has looked to some of the greats to study their training and healthcare regimens.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, Prescott has studied LeBron James and Tom Brady to model his training and healthcare plans.

"You're always looking at greats and what they're doing, and you see guys, like LeBron [James], Tom Brady, have these methods and spend millions of dollars on their body each year, and you wonder why. And it's obvious when they're playing as long as they played at such a high level that that's what they need to do to feel comfortable.

"So for me, it's about making sure just, yeah, I leave no stone unturned."

Both James and Brady are known to put an large emphasis on their diets and training plans, which led them to having 20+ year careers in their respective sports. James is in his 21st season in the NBA, and Brady retired in 2022 after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Back in 2018, Maverick Carter said James spends roughly $1.5 million a year on maintaining his body in order to continue to perform at the highest level.

In his eighth year in the NFL, Prescott is having one of his best seasons. He has recorded 3,234 yards and 26 touchdowns on the year, leading the Cowboys to a 9-3 record.