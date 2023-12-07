LSU's Jayden Daniels Named 2023 AP CFB Player of the Year over Penix Jr., Nix

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

In a development that could foreshadow this year's Heisman Trophy voting, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named the 2023 Associated Press College Football Player of the Year.

Per Brett Martel of the AP, Daniels received 35 of 51 first-place votes and received 130 total points to beat out Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (15 first-place votes, 97 points).

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II rounded out the top five.

Daniels put himself on the map with a strong 2022 season, his first at LSU after transferring from Arizona State. He had the second-best Heisman odds coming into the year, behind only USC's Caleb Williams.

This season was a huge leap forward for Daniels. He set career highs across the board, including in passing yards (3,812), completion percentage (72.2), passing touchdowns (40) and rushing yards (1,134).

LSU went 9-3 during the regular season and will play Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1. Daniels is the second Tigers player to be named AP Player of the Year. Joe Burrow won the award in 2019.

Penix vaulted over Nix in the awards race coming off Washington's 34-31 win over Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 1. The Huskies quarterback threw for 319 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He leads the nation with 4,218 passing yards.

It was the second time this season that Penix has outdueled Nix in a game. The Huskies also beat the Ducks 36-33 on Oct. 14.

Nix's 40 touchdown passes are tied with Daniels for most in the nation. His 77.2 completion percentage is also the best mark in the country, and his 4,145 passing yards rank second.

Harrison ranks in the top 10 nationwide in receiving yards (1,211) and touchdowns (14). Gordon leads all running backs with 1,614 rushing yards and ranks second with 20 rushing touchdowns.